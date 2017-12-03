Robin MilfordBorn 22 January 1903. Died 29 December 1959
Robin Milford
1903-01-22
Robin Milford Biography
Robin Humphrey Milford (22 January 1903 – 29 December 1959) was an English composer.
Robin Milford Tracks
Two Orchestral Interludes Op. 19e, Mr John Peel Passes By
Prelude for violin, cello and piano
Fishing by Moonlight
Elegy for James Scott, Duke of Monmouth and Buccleuch, Op 50
Fishing by Moonlight Op.96a
