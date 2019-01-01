Witold MałcużyńskiBorn 10 August 1914. Died 17 July 1977
Witold Małcużyński
1914-08-10
Witold Małcużyński Biography (Wikipedia)
Witold Małcużyński (August 10, 1914 – July 17, 1977) was a distinguished Polish pianist who specialized in the works of Frédéric Chopin. His playing was marked by great passion and poetry.
