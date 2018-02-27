Priscilla Ahn (born Priscilla Natalie Hartranft; March 9, 1984) is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She released her single "Dream" from her debut album, A Good Day, produced by Joey Waronker for EMI's Blue Note Records, in 2008. After growing up in Pennsylvania and graduating from high school, Ahn moved to Los Angeles, California, adopted her mother's Korean maiden name and began to pursue a music career.

Ahn has toured with Willie Nelson, Amos Lee, Ray LaMontagne, Devotchka and Joshua Radin and her collaborative efforts include Tiësto's "I Am Strong", Cary Brothers' "Maps" and Ashtar Command's "The Breakup Song".

Ahn has released several albums, including A Good Day, When You Grow Up, and This Is Where We Are. She has toured internationally, including tours in Japan, China, Korea and the US.