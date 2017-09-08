The Verve Biography (Wikipedia)
The Verve were an English rock band formed in Wigan in 1990 by lead vocalist Richard Ashcroft, guitarist Nick McCabe, bass guitarist Simon Jones and drummer Peter Salisbury. Guitarist and keyboard player Simon Tong later became a member.
Beginning with a psychedelic sound with their debut LP A Storm in Heaven, by the mid-1990s the band had released several EPs and three albums. It also endured name and line-up changes, break-ups, health problems, drug abuse and various lawsuits. The band's commercial breakthrough was the 1997 album Urban Hymns, one of the best-selling albums in UK Chart history. The album features the hit singles "Bitter Sweet Symphony", "The Drugs Don't Work" and "Lucky Man". In 1998, the band won two Brit Awards—winning Best British Group, appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in March, and in February 1999, "Bitter Sweet Symphony" was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.
Soon after their commercial peak, the Verve disbanded in April 1999, citing internal conflicts. According to Billboard magazine, "the group's rise was the culmination of a long, arduous journey that began at the dawn of the decade and went on to encompass a major breakup, multiple lawsuits, and an extensive diet of narcotics". During an eight-year split, Ashcroft dismissed talk of a reunion, saying: "You're more likely to get all four Beatles on stage." The band's original line-up reunited in June 2007, embarking on a tour later that year and releasing the album Forth in August 2008, which spawned the hit single "Love Is Noise". Amid revived tensions, the band broke up for the third time in 2009.
- "I've been sacked a few times" - Liz was joined by The Verve's Nick McCabe & Simon Joneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05flml9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05flml9.jpg2017-09-09T15:27:00.000ZMcCabe & Jones talk about the band's big egos and tumultuous history.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05flltt
"I've been sacked a few times" - Liz was joined by The Verve's Nick McCabe & Simon Jones
- "You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b88dr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b88dr.jpg2017-08-01T12:27:00.000ZRichard Ashcroft reveals some of the hidden jokes in The Verve's Urban Hymns, including an unknown Liam Gallagher cameo and an unlikely nod to The Carpenters.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05b87mh
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
