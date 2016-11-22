Seekae are a Sydney-based electronic music group. They formed the group under the name Commander Keen in reference to the mid-'90s PC DOS video game series, later changing the name to an elongated version of Commander Keen's initials (CK) after realising the name was taken by a Scottish band. They released their debut album The Sound of Trees Falling on People in 2008 and released the follow-up +Dome in 2011 and the EP 3 in 2012. The band released their third album The Worry in September 2014.