Bobby LongBritish singer-songwriter. Born 18 September 1985
Bobby Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4ca7257-93b3-4607-89fc-c648f73cfa0f
Bobby Long Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Long (born Robert Thomas Long, 18 September 1985) is a British singer-songwriter, whose largely acoustic body of work has its roots in folk. Born in Wigan, Greater Manchester, England, he moved at the age of four to Calne, Wiltshire, where he grew up, though he still holds deep roots in Wigan. He currently resides in New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Long Tracks
Sort by
The Bounty Of Mary Jane
Bobby Long
The Bounty Of Mary Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bounty Of Mary Jane
Last played on
A Winter Tale
Bobby Long
A Winter Tale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Winter Tale
Last played on
Who Have You Been Loving
Bobby Long
Who Have You Been Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Have You Been Loving
Last played on
Bobby Long Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist