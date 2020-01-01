Nick CarterUS pop singer & Backstreet Boy. Born 28 January 1980
Nick Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4c94cd6-dd98-48c2-b1d0-6d4620c350d5
Nick Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Nickolas Gene Carter (born January 28, 1980) is an American musician, singer and actor. He is best known as a member of the pop group the Backstreet Boys. As of 2015, Carter has released three solo albums, Now or Never, I'm Taking Off and All American during breaks between Backstreet Boys schedules, and a collaboration with Jordan Knight titled Nick & Knight. He has made occasional television appearances and starred in his own reality shows, House of Carters and I (Heart) Nick Carter. He gained fame in the mid 1990s and early 2000s as a teen idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Carter Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist