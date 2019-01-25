Mustafa Gündoğdu (born 2 October 1966), best known under his stage name Mousse T., is a German DJ, Grammy Award nominated record producer, film composer and judge on season 15 (2018) of Deutschland sucht den Superstar = Germany's version of American Idol. He is best known for his collaboration with Tom Jones, "Sex Bomb", released on Jones' 2000 album Reload., and for the international House Music classic hit "I'm Horny".