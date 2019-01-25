Mousse T.Born 2 October 1966
1966-10-02
Mustafa Gündoğdu (born 2 October 1966), best known under his stage name Mousse T., is a German DJ, Grammy Award nominated record producer, film composer and judge on season 15 (2018) of Deutschland sucht den Superstar = Germany's version of American Idol. He is best known for his collaboration with Tom Jones, "Sex Bomb", released on Jones' 2000 album Reload., and for the international House Music classic hit "I'm Horny".
Sex Bomb
Tom Jones
Horny
Mousse T.
Sexbomb (Single Version)
Tom Jones
Purple Rain (Mousse T Edit)
Chew Fu
Melodie (Mousse T's Extended Disco Shizzle Remix)
Mousse T.
Promises (Mousse T Remix)
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
Fire (Mousse T's Explosive Vocal Mix) (feat. Emma Lanford)
Mousse T.
Uncle Sam
Selected Works
Get Up (Mousse T. Extended Mix)
Byron Stingily
