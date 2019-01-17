Lylo Gold'A charismatic singer songwriter who began singing at the tender age of 11.'
Lylo Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p065j40d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4beaf49-33b0-410b-9610-e8ca00b19b10
Lylo Gold Tracks
Sort by
Over U
Lylo Gold
Over U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064wchs.jpglink
Over U
Last played on
Forget You (feat. Michael Patrick)
Lylo Gold
Forget You (feat. Michael Patrick)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j423.jpglink
Forget You (feat. Michael Patrick)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Over U (BBC Introducing)
Lylo Gold
Over U (BBC Introducing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j423.jpglink
Over U (BBC Introducing)
Last played on
Who's Gonna (feat. Kaniva)
Lylo Gold
Who's Gonna (feat. Kaniva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j423.jpglink
Who's Gonna (feat. Kaniva)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist