Re-Flex

80s synthpop known for The Politics of Dancing. Formed 1981. Disbanded 1985
Re-Flex
1981
Re-Flex Biography (Wikipedia)
Re-Flex were a British new wave/synthpop band active from 1981 to 1985. They are most often recognized for their hit, "The Politics of Dancing", the title track from their debut album, as well as the singles "Hurt", "Hit Line", "Couldn't Stand A Day", "Praying to the Beat", "Sensitive", and "Flex It".
The Politics Of Dancing
