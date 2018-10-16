The Deviants (formerly The Social Deviants) were an English rock group originally active in the late 1960s, but later used as a vehicle for the musical work of writer Mick Farren until his death in 2013.

Farren has stated that The Deviants were originally a community band which "did things every now and then—it was a total assault thing with a great deal of inter-relation and interdependence". Musically, Farren described their sound as "teeth-grinding, psychedelic rock" somewhere between The Stooges and The Mothers of Invention.[citation needed] The Deviants have been described as a transition between classic British psych and the punk/heavy metal aesthetic of the 1970s.[citation needed]