The DeviantsUK psychedelic/early punk band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 2013
The Deviants
1967
The Deviants Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deviants (formerly The Social Deviants) were an English rock group originally active in the late 1960s, but later used as a vehicle for the musical work of writer Mick Farren until his death in 2013.
Farren has stated that The Deviants were originally a community band which "did things every now and then—it was a total assault thing with a great deal of inter-relation and interdependence". Musically, Farren described their sound as "teeth-grinding, psychedelic rock" somewhere between The Stooges and The Mothers of Invention.[citation needed] The Deviants have been described as a transition between classic British psych and the punk/heavy metal aesthetic of the 1970s.[citation needed]
The Deviants Tracks
You've Got To Hold On
The Deviants
You've Got To Hold On
You've Got To Hold On
Papa-Oo-Mao-Mao
The Deviants
Papa-Oo-Mao-Mao
Papa-Oo-Mao-Mao
Broken Biscuits
The Deviants
Broken Biscuits
Broken Biscuits
Nothing Man
The Deviants
Nothing Man
Nothing Man
Last Man
The Deviants
Last Man
Last Man
Child of the Sky
The Deviants
Child of the Sky
Child of the Sky
I'm Coming Home
The Deviants
I'm Coming Home
I'm Coming Home
Opening
The Deviants
Opening
Opening
