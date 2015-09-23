Bare Noize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4bb9474-7b5f-466e-8381-e79f4a47ea86
Bare Noize Tracks
Sort by
Plant Food
Bare Noize
Plant Food
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plant Food
Last played on
Prepare To Die
Bare Noize
Prepare To Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prepare To Die
Scatta (feat. Foreign Beggars & Bare Noize)
Skrillex
Scatta (feat. Foreign Beggars & Bare Noize)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Scatta (feat. Foreign Beggars & Bare Noize)
Bloodsport (feat. Subzee-D)
Bare Noize
Bloodsport (feat. Subzee-D)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodsport (feat. Subzee-D)
Twilight Zone
Bare Noize
Twilight Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight Zone
See The Light (Instrumental)
Bare Noize
See The Light (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See The Light (Instrumental)
Last played on
See the Light (Acapella) (Feat. Foreign Beggars)
Bare Noize
See the Light (Acapella) (Feat. Foreign Beggars)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight
Bare Noize
Twilight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight
Last played on
Synthetic
Bare Noize
Synthetic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Synthetic
Last played on
Harry
Bare Noize
Harry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harry
Last played on
Bare Noize Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist