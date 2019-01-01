Riley Wallace, known by the stage name Special, is a Canadian music artist from Toronto, Ontario. He reached 2 million views on YouTube for his Jersey Shore-influenced song "T-Shirt Time". He has released commercial projects in the US, Germany and Italy. His diverse body of music includes works with hip-hop artists Craig G (Juice Crew), El Da Sensei (The Artifacts) and Sadat X (Brand Nubian) and others.