Breaux Frères or Breaux Brothers (Amédé on accordion, Ophé on guitar, and Cléopha on the fiddle), were Cajun musicians. They were the earliest to record the song "Jolie Blonde", under the title of "Ma Blonde Est Partie".

Amédé Breaux was born on September 1, 1900 north of Rayne, Louisiana near a community called Robert's Cove. He died in 1975. His father, August Breaux, later moved to north of Egan, Louisiana where he farmed. Amédé started playing the accordion when he was 12 years old and was playing house parties at the age of 14.

The whole family started playing music at a young age. When his brothers, Ophey and Clifford, and his sister, Cleoma Breaux Falcon, were old enough they played music together. That was when he recorded "Vas y Carrément (Step It Fast)" and "Poor Hobo" in 1929 for Columbia Records. After he recorded "Ma Blonde Est Partie" (the earliest version of "Jole Blon" ever recorded) on April 18, 1929, he formed the Breaux Brothers band, consisting of Amédé, Ophey and Clifford. According to Cleoma's daughter, while Amédé is credited with writing the song, it was his sister Cleoma Breaux who actually wrote the lyrics while Amédé sung the song on the recording.