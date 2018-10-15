Baba BrooksBorn 1935
Baba Brooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4ae0ca5-dd0a-4e85-a0c7-1b9cce33e278
Baba Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Oswald "Baba" Brooks (born c.1935) was a trumpet player who played jazz in the 1950s with the Eric Dean orchestra and recorded during the 1960s original Jamaican ska era for producers Duke Reid, Sonia Pottinger and her husband Lindon, King Edwards, and Prince Buster.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baba Brooks Tracks
Sort by
Catch Fire
Baba Brooks
Catch Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch Fire
Last played on
Teenage Ska
Baba Brooks
Teenage Ska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Ska
Last played on
Girl Town Ska
Baba Brooks
Girl Town Ska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl Town Ska
Last played on
Duck Soup
Baba Brooks
Duck Soup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duck Soup
Last played on
Vitamin A
Baba Brooks
Vitamin A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vitamin A
Last played on
Lucky Seven
Baba Brooks
Lucky Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Seven
Last played on
Watermelon Man Ska
Baba Brooks
Watermelon Man Ska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watermelon Man Ska
Last played on
King Size Ska
Baba Brooks
King Size Ska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Size Ska
Last played on
Baba Brooks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist