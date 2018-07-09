MinutemenEarly 80s US hardcore punk band. Formed February 1980. Disbanded 22 December 1985
Minutemen
1980-02
Minutemen Biography (Wikipedia)
Minutemen were an American punk rock band formed in San Pedro, California in 1980. Composed of guitarist/vocalist D. Boon, bassist/vocalist Mike Watt, and drummer George Hurley, Minutemen recorded four albums and eight EPs before Boon's death in an automobile accident in 1985; after Boon's death, the band broke up. They were noted in the California punk community for a philosophy of "jamming econo"—a sense of thriftiness reflected in their touring and presentation—while their eclectic and experimental attitude was instrumental in pioneering alternative rock.
Minutemen Tracks
No Exchange
Minutemen
No Exchange
No Exchange
Last played on
Little Man With Gun In His Hand
Minutemen
Little Man With Gun In His Hand
This Ain't No Picnic
Minutemen
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic
Last played on
Take Our Test
Minutemen
Take Our Test
Take Our Test
Last played on
Bob Dylan Wrote Propganda Songs
Minutemen
Bob Dylan Wrote Propganda Songs
Bob Dylan Wrote Propganda Songs
Last played on
Last played on
Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
D Boon
Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing
Last played on
Last played on
Corona
Minutemen
Corona
Corona
Last played on
Two Beads At The End
Minutemen
Two Beads At The End
Two Beads At The End
Last played on
Joe McCarthy's Ghost
Minutemen
Joe McCarthy's Ghost
Joe McCarthy's Ghost
Last played on
The Price of Paradise
Minutemen
The Price of Paradise
The Price of Paradise
Last played on
Cohesion
D Boon
Cohesion
Cohesion
Last played on
Nature Without Man
Minutemen
Nature Without Man
Nature Without Man
Last played on
History Lesson Part II - CLEAN VERSION
Minutemen
History Lesson Part II - CLEAN VERSION
History Lesson Part II - CLEAN VERSION
Last played on
Last played on
The Roar of the Masses Could Be Farts
Minutemen
The Roar of the Masses Could Be Farts
The Roar of the Masses Could Be Farts
Last played on
Last played on
Do You Want New Wave Or Do You Want the Truth
Minutemen
Do You Want New Wave Or Do You Want the Truth
Viet Nam
Minutemen
Viet Nam
Viet Nam
Last played on
Cohesion
Minutemen
Cohesion
Cohesion
Last played on
Tour Spiel
Minutemen
Tour Spiel
Tour Spiel
Last played on
Colours
Minutemen
Colours
Colours
Last played on
The Red and the Black
Minutemen
The Red and the Black
The Red and the Black
Last played on
Maybe Partying Will Help
Minutemen
Maybe Partying Will Help
Maybe Partying Will Help
Last played on
Ack Ack Ack
Minutemen
Ack Ack Ack
Ack Ack Ack
Last played on
The Anchor
Minutemen
The Anchor
The Anchor
Last played on
Minutemen Links
