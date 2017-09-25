Bunny WailerBorn 10 April 1947
Bunny Wailer
1947-04-10
Bunny Wailer Biography (Wikipedia)
Neville O'Riley Livingston, OM (born 10 April 1947), best known as Bunny Wailer, is a Jamaican singer songwriter and percussionist and was an original member of reggae group The Wailers along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. A three-time Grammy award winner, he is considered one of the longtime standard-bearers of reggae music. He is also known as Bunny Livingston and affectionately Jah B.
This Train
Pass It On
Scheme Of Things
Roots Radics
Battering Down
Blackheart Man
Dream Land
Rasta Man dub
Armageddon
Cool Runnings
Rockers
Rise and Shine
Life Line
Must Skank (Dub Mix)
Sarching For Love
Trod On
Galang so
Fig Tree
Fighting Against Conviction
Behold
Roots, Radics, Rockers & Reggae
Botha The Mosquito
Theme From The Rockers
Riding
Search For Love
Dreamland Version
Hallelujah Time
Bide Up
Rastaman
The Oppressed Song
