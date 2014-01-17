Daniel AshBorn 31 July 1957
Daniel Ash
1957-07-31
Daniel Ash Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Gaston Ash (born 31 July 1957 in Northampton, England) is an English musician, songwriter and singer. He became prominent in the late 1970s as the guitarist for the iconic goth rock band Bauhaus, which spawned two related bands led by Ash: Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets. Recently, he reunited with bandmate Kevin Haskins to form Poptone, a retrospective of their respective careers, featuring Kevin's daughter Diva Dompe on bass. He has also recorded several solo albums. Several guitarists have listed Ash as an influence, including Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Daniel Ash Tracks
