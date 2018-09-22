Jon ConnorUS rapper. Born 13 April 1985
Jon Connor
1985-04-13
Jon Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Kevin Freeman Jr. (born April 13, 1985), better known by his stage name Jon Connor, is an American rapper and producer. Connor has released various mixtapes and an album effort during his career including the Jay-Z inspired The Blue Album, and the Eminem inspired The People's Rapper LP. He has released one studio album, Unconscious State, and is currently signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment. In 2015 he was featured on Dr. Dre's album Compton as well as The Game's album The Documentary 2.
Jon Connor Tracks
No Worry No Stress
Jon Connor
No Worry No Stress
No Worry No Stress
For The Love Of Money
Jon Connor
For The Love Of Money
For The Love Of Money
One Shot One Kill (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Dr. Dre
One Shot One Kill (feat. Snoop Dogg)
One Shot One Kill (feat. Snoop Dogg)
One Shot One Kill
Jon Connor
One Shot One Kill
One Shot One Kill
We Are
Jon Connor
We Are
We Are
