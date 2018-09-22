Jon Kevin Freeman Jr. (born April 13, 1985), better known by his stage name Jon Connor, is an American rapper and producer. Connor has released various mixtapes and an album effort during his career including the Jay-Z inspired The Blue Album, and the Eminem inspired The People's Rapper LP. He has released one studio album, Unconscious State, and is currently signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment. In 2015 he was featured on Dr. Dre's album Compton as well as The Game's album The Documentary 2.