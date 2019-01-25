Michael SchopperBass-baritone. Born 1942
Michael Schopper
1942
Michael Schopper Tracks
Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Cinque Profeti - Christmas Cantata
Alessandro Scarlatti
Ensemble
Kyrie from Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Performer
Meine Freundin, du bist schon - wedding piece
Johann Christoph Bach
Gute Nacht - No.1 from Winterreise (song-cycle) (D.911)
Franz Schubert
Liebster Jesu, hor mein Flehen - dialogue for 5 voices, 2vn, 2va & bc
Johann Michael Bach
So quel che si dice (Pimpinone)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Die Israeliten In Der Wuste - O Wunder! (Chorus)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Performer
Die Israeliten In Der Wuste - Gott, sieh dein Volck (Moses)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Performer
Der Leiermann - No.24 from Winterreise (song-cycle) (D.911)
Andreas Staier
Auf dem Flusse - No.7 from Winterreise (song-cycle) (D.911)
Andreas Staier
Gefror'ne Tranen - No.3 from Winterreise (song-cycle) (D.911)
Andreas Staier
Prologue from Il Ritorno D'Ulisse in Patria
Claudio Monteverdi
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Johann Sebastian Bach
