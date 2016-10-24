Electric EyeNorwegian psychedelic rock band. Formed 2012
Electric Eye
2012
Electric Eye Biography (Wikipedia)
Electric Eye are a psychedelic rock group from Bergen, Norway formed in 2012 by Øystein Braut, Njål Clementsen, Anders Bjelland and Øyvind Hegg-Lunde. After their first single "Tangerine" they released their debut album "Pick-up, Lift-off, Space, Time" in 2013.
Electric Eye Tracks
Silent By The River
Electric Eye
Silent By The River
Silent By The River
Pt.One
Electric Eye
Pt.One
Pt.One
