The Frank and Walters are an alternative pop band from Cork city in Ireland. The band was founded in 1989 and named in honour of two eccentric Cork characters.
This Is Not A Song
The Frank and Walters
This Is Not A Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Not A Song
Last played on
After All
The Frank and Walters
After All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ltfzn.jpglink
After All
Last played on
Walters Trip
The Frank and Walters
Walters Trip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walters Trip
Last played on
Fashion Crisis Hits New York
The Frank and Walters
Fashion Crisis Hits New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fashion Crisis Hits New York
Last played on
Happy Busman
The Frank and Walters
Happy Busman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Busman
Last played on
Im A Believer
The Frank and Walters
Im A Believer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im A Believer
Last played on
Trainspotters
The Frank and Walters
Trainspotters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trainspotters
Last played on
Humphrey
The Frank and Walters
Humphrey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humphrey
Last played on
We Are the Frank and Walters
The Frank and Walters
We Are the Frank and Walters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are the Frank and Walters
Last played on
Keep The Faith
The Frank and Walters
Keep The Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep The Faith
Last played on
After All Chords
The Frank and Walters
After All Chords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After All Chords
Last played on
Michael
The Frank and Walters
Michael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael
Last played on
