Named as a BBC New Generation Artist in October 2012, Leonard Elschenbroich is exciting interest as one the most charismatic cellists of his generation. His list of impressive achievements also includes the Leonard Bernstein award which he received at the opening concert of the 2009 Schleswig- Holstein Festival, following a performance of the Brahms Double with Anne-Sophie Mutter and conductor, Christoph Eschenbach.

He has received invitations from a number of eminent conductors, including Dmitri Kitajenko, Valery Gergiev, Semyon Bychkov, Manfred Honeck and Christoph Eschenbach. As a BBC New Generation Artist, there are many opportunities to perform with all the BBC orchestras, give recitals at the Wigmore Hall and in the studio, play at the BBC Proms, with all performances broadcast on the BBC.

As a soloist he has performed with: the WDR Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony, Basel Symphony Orchestra, Stavanger Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Buenos Aires Philharmonic, Nagoya Philharmonic and several times with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He made his debut at the Musikverien in Vienna with the Dresden Staatskapelle and Christoph Eschenbach on their 2011 European tour.

Leonard Elschenbroich has given recitals at the Wigmore Hall in London, the Auditorium du Louvre, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago, the Lucerne Festival, the Gstaad Festival, the Istanbul International Festival, the Rheingau, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Schleswig-Holstein Festival, where he performed the complete Beethoven sonatas with Christoph Eschenbach. On tour in South America, he has performed with the Buenos Aires Philharmonic at the Teatro Colon and gave recitals in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima and Sao Paulo. The 2012/13 season sees him making his debut with NFM Filharmonia Wroclaw in Poland (Jacek Kaspszyk/Elgar). As a member of two piano trios, the Sitkovetsky Trio, and with Nicola Benedetti and Alexei Grynyuk, he played in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival, Bath Festival, many times at the Wigmore Hall, and at the BBC Proms and the Hong Kong International Festival. As a chamber musician he has appeared several times in the Verbier Festival and with Gidon Kremer at the Kronberg and Lockenhaus Festivals.

Leonard Elschenbroich’s many awards include: the Leonard Bernstein Award, Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award, Eugene Istomin Prize, Pro Europa prize, Landgraf von Hessen price of the Kronberg Academy, Nordmetall Prize of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival, Firmenich Prize of the Verbier Festival. From 2004-2008 he was supported by the Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation, performing with her on a number occasions, including a European tour.

In the autumn of 2012 he toured China with concerts in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Tianjin, and Beijing. He then returned to Japan, giving his debut with the Japan Philharmonic conducted by Alexander Lazarev, as well as recitals in Fukushima and Tokyo.

Born in 1985 in Frankfurt, Leonard received a scholarship, aged ten, to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School in London. He later studied with Frans Helmerson at the Cologne Music Academy. He plays a cello made by Matteo Goffriller "Leonard Rose" (Venice, 1693), on private loan. Leonard Elschenbroich lives in London.