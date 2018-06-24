Bo HanssonProg rock / jazz musician, 1943-2010. Born 10 April 1943. Died 24 April 2010
Bo Hansson
1943-04-10
Bo Hansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bo Hansson (10 April 1943 – 23 April 2010) was a Swedish musician best known for his four instrumental albums released in the 1970s.
The Horns Of Rohan / The Battle Of The Pelennor Fields
The Black Riders & Flight to the Ford
The Angel from No-where
Leaving
I Skuggornas Rike / Fog On The Barrow Downs
Early Sketches from Middle Earth
The Horns Of Rohan
Fog On Barrow Downs
Attic Thoughts
Lothlorien
The Twice-Victory
The Twice-Victory/The Kingdom Brightly Smiles
Born Of The Gentle South
Allegro For A Rescue/Legend And Light/Trial And Adversity
Big City
Allegro for a Rescue
Battle Of The Pelennor Fields
