Andy HillEnglish producer & songwriter. Born 1957
Andy Hill
1957
Andy Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Gerard Hill (born 1957 in Bracknell, Berkshire, England) is an English record producer and songwriter, who was involved in creating many hits during the 1980s and 1990s. He is most famous for his work with Bucks Fizz and Celine Dion.
On many of his compositions he was partnered by lyricist Peter Sinfield, who had formerly worked with King Crimson. He has been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award on seven occasions, and has won the award twice in the category "Best Song Musically and Lyrically" and once for "Songwriter of the Year".[citation needed] He also composed the winning song in the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.
Andy Hill Tracks
July Barbers
Andy Hill
July Barbers
July Barbers
Last played on
