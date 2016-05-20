The Disco FriesFormed 2011
The Disco Fries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d49c03bb-d436-4441-bb68-b9421331a898
The Disco Fries Biography (Wikipedia)
Disco Fries is an American production duo consisting of Nick Ditri and Danny Boselovic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Disco Fries Tracks
Sort by
Born Ready (Halogen Mix) (feat. Hope Murphy)
The Disco Fries
Born Ready (Halogen Mix) (feat. Hope Murphy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Ready (Halogen Mix) (feat. Hope Murphy)
Featured Artist
Remix Artist
Last played on
Coming Soon!!!
The Disco Fries
Coming Soon!!!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Soon!!!
Last played on
The Disco Fries Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist