Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman are a progressive rock band formed by singer Jon Anderson, guitarist and singer Trevor Rabin, and keyboardist Rick Wakeman, three former members of Yes. The three had previously worked together in Yes for the 1991–1992 Union Tour. The trio were first announced as working together in 2010.

After working on new music since 2011, the band announced activity in January 2016 as Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman (ARW). The album was put on hold to concentrate on touring; their debut worldwide tour, An Evening of Yes Music and More, began in October 2016 and continued through to 2017, with bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Lou Molino III. In April 2017, following the three members being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Yes, the band announced their new name, which they had already been using in European touring.