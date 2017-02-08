Johnny MooreBlues musician, Three Blazers. Born 20 October 1906. Died 6 January 1969
Johnny Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1906-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d49aa62d-ed8c-44aa-bdc4-1ea8c9d1335d
Johnny Moore Tracks
Sort by
Haven't I Been Good To You
Johnny Moore
Haven't I Been Good To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haven't I Been Good To You
Last played on
Johnny Moore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist