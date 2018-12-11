KovacsDutch singer Sharon Kovacs. Born 15 April 1990
Sharon Kovacs (born 15 April 1990), known professionally as Kovacs, is a Dutch singer from Baarlo.
50 Shades of Black
My Love (Ganz Remix)
