Jun MayuzumiBorn 26 May 1948
Jun Mayuzumi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4999ca1-8d3e-4f6b-948c-cf2818a9d97a
Jun Mayuzumi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jun Mayuzumi (黛ジュン ; born Chōfu, Tokyo 26 May 1948) is a Japanese singer. Her best known songs include "Tenshi-no Yūwaku" (Angel's Temptation 1968). She won a Japan Record Award in 1969, and won the inaugural Yamaha Popular Song Contest Grand Prix at the Nemu no Sato Indoor Hall, on November 5, 1970. She appeared on the New Year's Eve Kōhaku Uta Gassen show for four years, 1967-1970.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jun Mayuzumi Tracks
Sort by
Black Room
Jun Mayuzumi
Black Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Room
Last played on
Jun Mayuzumi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist