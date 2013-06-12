Erin Smith (born August 16, 1972) in Kiowa Oklahoma, is best known for being the guitarist of Bratmobile, a riot grrrl band with drummer Molly Neuman and vocalist Allison Wolfe, active from 1991 to 1994 until they went on hiatus. During the hiatus she and Wolfe started a new band, Cold Cold Hearts. Bratmobile reformed in 1999, but split again in 2003 after two more albums. Erin later took over management of Lookout! records.