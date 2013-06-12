Erin SmithUS guitarist for Bratmobile & Cold Cold Hearts. Born 11 October 1972
Erin Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d497afe0-b769-4af3-9c85-a012a4d166a8
Erin Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Erin Smith (born August 16, 1972) in Kiowa Oklahoma, is best known for being the guitarist of Bratmobile, a riot grrrl band with drummer Molly Neuman and vocalist Allison Wolfe, active from 1991 to 1994 until they went on hiatus. During the hiatus she and Wolfe started a new band, Cold Cold Hearts. Bratmobile reformed in 1999, but split again in 2003 after two more albums. Erin later took over management of Lookout! records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erin Smith Tracks
Sort by
The Bonnie lass o' Bon Accord
Erin Smith
The Bonnie lass o' Bon Accord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bonnie lass o' Bon Accord
Last played on
Back to artist