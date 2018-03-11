Gétatchèw MèkuryaBorn 14 March 1935. Died 4 April 2016
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
1935-03-14
Gétatchèw Mèkurya Biography (Wikipedia)
Gétatchèw Mèkurya (Amharic: ጌታቸው መኩሪያ ወልደተክሌ; 14 March 1935 – 4 April 2016) was an Ethiopian jazz saxophonist.
Gétatchèw Mèkurya Tracks
Akalé Wubé
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Akalé Wubé
Akalé Wubé
Last played on
Antchi Hoye
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Antchi Hoye
Antchi Hoye
Last played on
Yegenet Muziqa
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Yegenet Muziqa
Yegenet Muziqa
Last played on
Almaz Yeharewa
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Almaz Yeharewa
Almaz Yeharewa
Last played on
Ethiopia Hagere
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Ethiopia Hagere
Ethiopia Hagere
Performer
Last played on
Aha gèdawo
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Aha gèdawo
Aha gèdawo
Last played on
Aha gèdawo
Alèmayèhu Eshèté
Aha gèdawo
Aha gèdawo
Last played on
Shellela
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Shellela
Shellela
Last played on
Zerafewa/Eregedawo
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Zerafewa/Eregedawo
Zerafewa/Eregedawo
Last played on
Abbay Abbay/Yene Ayal
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Abbay Abbay/Yene Ayal
Abbay Abbay/Yene Ayal
Last played on
