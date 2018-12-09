The Grubby MittsFormed 1 January 2014
The Grubby Mitts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4916d4e-b65e-42ad-b45f-a81711db1835
The Grubby Mitts Tracks
Sort by
Music Of Exhaustion
The Grubby Mitts
Music Of Exhaustion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Of Exhaustion
Last played on
Worm Of Eternal Return
The Grubby Mitts
Worm Of Eternal Return
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Worm Of Eternal Return
Last played on
The Grubby Mitts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist