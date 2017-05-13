Kasia MośBorn 3 March 1987
Kasia Moś
1987-03-03
Kasia Moś Biography (Wikipedia)
Katarzyna "Kasia" Moś (born 3 March 1987) is a Polish singer, songwriter, and dancer. She was previously a member of The Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Revue in 2011, and in 2012, she came third in the third series of the Polish version of Must Be the Music. She represented Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Flashlight", and finished in 22nd place.
Kasia Moś Performances & Interviews
Kasia Moś (Poland): Flashlight
2017-03-29
Written by: Kasia Moś, Rickard Bonde Truumeel, Pete Barringer
Kasia Moś (Poland): Flashlight
Kasia Moś Tracks
Flashlight (Poland)
Flashlight
