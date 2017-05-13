Katarzyna "Kasia" Moś (born 3 March 1987) is a Polish singer, songwriter, and dancer. She was previously a member of The Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Revue in 2011, and in 2012, she came third in the third series of the Polish version of Must Be the Music. She represented Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Flashlight", and finished in 22nd place.