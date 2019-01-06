Jessica Keenan WynnActress. Born 12 June 1986
Jessica Keenan Wynn
1986-06-12
Jessica Keenan Wynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Keenan Wynn (born Jessica Keenan Armstrong; June 12, 1986) is an American actress and singer known for her roles as Heather Chandler in Heathers: The Musical, Dina in "Forever" and Young Tanya in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Jessica Keenan Wynn Tracks
When i Kissed The Teacher
Super Trouper
Cher
Super Trouper
Super Trouper
When I Kissed The Teacher
When I Kissed The Teacher
Lily James
When I Kissed The Teacher
When I Kissed The Teacher
I Wonder (Departure)
Lily James
I Wonder (Departure)
I Wonder (Departure)
Mamma Mia
Alexa Davies
Mamma Mia
Mamma Mia
