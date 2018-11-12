Siobhán Armstrong
Siobhán Armstrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d48f35f9-d57b-4cbf-8693-d36cba1a7812
Siobhán Armstrong Tracks
Sort by
How sweet the moonlight
Jocelyn Pook
How sweet the moonlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
How sweet the moonlight
Last played on
O Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul)
George Frideric Handel
O Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
O Lord, whose mercies numberless (Saul)
Last played on
Sweet Echo
Henry Lawes
Sweet Echo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Sweet Echo
Singer
Last played on
The Merchant of Venice - music for the film
Jocelyn Pook
The Merchant of Venice - music for the film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
The Merchant of Venice - music for the film
Last played on
Siobhán Armstrong Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist