Ash Dargan
Ash Dargan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ash Dargan is an indigenous Australian didgeridoo player. He is a member of the Larrakia people but did not find out about his aboriginality until he was 21. He teaches and performs all over the world. He is a former member of Coloured Stone, appearing on their 1999 album Rhythm of Nature.
