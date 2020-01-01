Tonin HarapiBorn 1925. Died 1991
Tonin Harapi
1925
Tonin Harapi Biography (Wikipedia)
Tonin Harapi (1926–1992) was an Albanian composer and teacher. He was born in Shkodër, Albania. He studied composition in Moscow, USSR. He was professor of composition at the Conservatory of Tirana; and the winner of many prizes and titles.
