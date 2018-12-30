Christoph GraupnerBorn 23 January 1683. Died 10 May 1760
Christoph Graupner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1683-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d48846f6-f2c3-41fa-98f4-93dd6c4207fa
Christoph Graupner Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christoph Graupner (13 January 1683 in Kirchberg – 10 May 1760 in Darmstadt) was a German harpsichordist and composer of high Baroque music who was a contemporary of Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann and George Frideric Handel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christoph Graupner Tracks
Sort by
Flute Concerto in F, GWV 323
Christoph Graupner
Flute Concerto in F, GWV 323
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flute Concerto in F, GWV 323
Last played on
Suite in G major, GWV.458 (5th mvt)
Christoph Graupner
Suite in G major, GWV.458 (5th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in G major, GWV.458 (5th mvt)
Last played on
Concerto in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and basso continuo, iii Allegro
Christoph Graupner
Concerto in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and basso continuo, iii Allegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in D for 2 trumpets, timpani, strings and basso continuo, iii Allegro
Last played on
Cantata: Demüthiget euch nun (opening)
Christoph Graupner
Cantata: Demüthiget euch nun (opening)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cantata: Demüthiget euch nun (opening)
Ensemble
Last played on
Le Desire (Overture in F)
Christoph Graupner
Le Desire (Overture in F)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Desire (Overture in F)
Ensemble
Last played on
Overture a 3 Chalum. 2 Violis. Viola e Cembalo F-Dur GWV 449
Christoph Graupner
Overture a 3 Chalum. 2 Violis. Viola e Cembalo F-Dur GWV 449
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture a 3 Chalum. 2 Violis. Viola e Cembalo F-Dur GWV 449
Last played on
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Agitato da tempeste'
Christoph Graupner
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Agitato da tempeste'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Agitato da tempeste'
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Infido Cupido'
Christoph Graupner
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Infido Cupido'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Infido Cupido'
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Holdes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen'
Christoph Graupner
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Holdes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Dido, Queen of Carthage: 'Holdes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen'
'Agitato da Tempeste' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
Christoph Graupner
'Agitato da Tempeste' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
'Agitato da Tempeste' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
'Der Himmel ist von Donner...Infido Cupido' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
Christoph Graupner
'Der Himmel ist von Donner...Infido Cupido' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
'Der Himmel ist von Donner...Infido Cupido' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
'Holdestes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
Christoph Graupner
'Holdestes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
'Holdestes Lispeln der spielenden Fluthen' (Dido, Queen of Carthage)
Dido, Konigin Von Karthago (excerpts)
Christoph Graupner
Dido, Konigin Von Karthago (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Dido, Konigin Von Karthago (excerpts)
Last played on
Bassoon Concerto in C major, GWV 301
Christoph Graupner
Bassoon Concerto in C major, GWV 301
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czls.jpglink
Bassoon Concerto in C major, GWV 301
Last played on
Overture in B flat major for chalumeaux and strings (4th mvt)
Christoph Graupner
Overture in B flat major for chalumeaux and strings (4th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture in B flat major for chalumeaux and strings (4th mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Cantata 'Reiner Geist, lass doch mein Herz': "Ich recke schon die matten Hande"
Christoph Graupner
Cantata 'Reiner Geist, lass doch mein Herz': "Ich recke schon die matten Hande"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cantata 'Reiner Geist, lass doch mein Herz': "Ich recke schon die matten Hande"
Last played on
Was Gott thut, das ist wohl gethan, es bleibt gerecht sein Wille
Christoph Graupner
Was Gott thut, das ist wohl gethan, es bleibt gerecht sein Wille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was Gott thut, das ist wohl gethan, es bleibt gerecht sein Wille
Ensemble
Last played on
Serpent & Fire
Henry Purcell
Serpent & Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Serpent & Fire
Last played on
Concerto for bassoon in C major, Allegro
Christoph Graupner
Concerto for bassoon in C major, Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psjlw.jpglink
Concerto for bassoon in C major, Allegro
Performer
Last played on
Concerto in G major GWV 333 - ii Allegro
Christoph Graupner
Concerto in G major GWV 333 - ii Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psjlw.jpglink
Concerto in G major GWV 333 - ii Allegro
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto In G major, GWV. 333 (i. Largo & ii. Allegro)
Christoph Graupner
Concerto In G major, GWV. 333 (i. Largo & ii. Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psjlw.jpglink
Concerto In G major, GWV. 333 (i. Largo & ii. Allegro)
Orchestra
Last played on
Triple Concerto in G major
Christoph Graupner
Triple Concerto in G major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psjlw.jpglink
Triple Concerto in G major
Performer
Last played on
Dido, Queen of Carthage: Der Himmel ist von Donner; Agitato da tempeste
Christoph Graupner
Dido, Queen of Carthage: Der Himmel ist von Donner; Agitato da tempeste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stph7.jpglink
Dido, Queen of Carthage: Der Himmel ist von Donner; Agitato da tempeste
Last played on
Back to artist