The Swing MovementFormed 2 September 2006
The Swing Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d48829aa-5469-4459-aa0f-6996fb0b7029
The Swing Movement Tracks
Sort by
The Town & The City
The Swing Movement
The Town & The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jigsaw
The Swing Movement
Jigsaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jigsaw
Last played on
The Swing Movement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist