Sharks Took the Rest are a British alternative pop band brought together by Beccy Owen and Adam Kent. The band are based in the North East of England and write original songs that incorporate influences from many different genres, including pop, Alternative Rock, Jazz, Ambient music, Electronic music, Classical music, Folk and Trip hop. On their website they describe their music as creating "blissful, panoramic pop out of lush, chamber-style textures, swoonsome female vocals and an artful dash of electronica".

The Journal newspaper described their music as "sublime bliss" while the National Student Magazine described them as "coming on like a cross between Joanna Newsom fronting an unplugged Cocteau Twins" and that "these guys could be your new favourite band within five minutes".

Their first self-funded EP Grounds For Hearts To Swell was released on 14 February 2011 and garneried radio play on BBC radio including Tom Robinson (BBC 6 music), Nemone (BBC 6 music - single of the week) and Iain Anderson amongst others. Following this they were invited to London to perform on the 'Loose Ends' show on Radio 4 with Clive Anderson. They were also invited to and played at Glastonbury 2011 on the BBC Introducing Stage.