Das Oath was a thrashcore band originating in The Netherlands. They formed in 1999. After two rehearsals the band recorded their 7" eight song debut in Rotterdam. It was not until a year later when Das Oath started to play shows. With only one 7" released the band hit the road and played all over Europe during the fall of 2000. Upon their return to The Netherlands the band went straight into the studio to record songs for what would become their 9" / 10" record. After the recording session the band started to prepare for their first USA tour slated in December 2000. Shows took place on the Westcoast tour in the USA with Total Fury from Japan. One of the highlights was the show at Gilman in Berkeley with Spazz. The tour barely broke even, yet more tours in Europe (with The Locust) and the USA (with Limpwrist and Total Fury). Meanwhile, the limited 10" version came out for the spring tour on the Eastcoast. The regular 9" version was finally released late 2001. Shortly upon its released it was banned by the distributor for its controversial artwork. Their self-conscious move away from a typical punk rock aesthetic presaged a signing to Dim Mak Records, an extremely varied and commercial label that released Das Oath's next release, their self-titled LP from 2004 which was not received well. A mini-LP saw release in 2006 through Youth Attack, with the compact disc released again by Dim Mak. 2006 also saw the release of a self-titled 11" on Youth Attack/Coalition with the compact disc on 31G and Das Oath's funereal release, a tour-only all-covers split LP with Ampere.