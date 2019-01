Joe Heaney (AKA Joe Éinniú; Irish: Seosamh Ó hÉanaí) (15 October 1919 – 1 May 1984) was an Irish traditional (sean nós) singer from County Galway, Ireland. He spent most of his adult life abroad, living in England, Scotland and New York City, in the course of which he recorded hundreds of songs.

