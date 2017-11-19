Seosamh Ó hÉanaíBorn 1919. Died 1984
Seosamh Ó hÉanaí Biography
Joe Heaney (AKA Joe Éinniú; Irish: Seosamh Ó hÉanaí) (15 October 1919 – 1 May 1984) was an Irish traditional (sean nós) singer from County Galway, Ireland. He spent most of his adult life abroad, living in England, Scotland and New York City, in the course of which he recorded hundreds of songs.
The Claddagh Ring
The Claddagh Ring
Singing In Connemara
Singing In Connemara
A Chailín Bhig Na Luachra
A Chailín Bhig Na Luachra
Amhran Sheamuis Ui Chnochuir
Amhran Sheamuis Ui Chnochuir
