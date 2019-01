Inese Galante (born 12 March 1954) is a Latvian soprano opera singer. Galante is known for a great beauty of tone, nuanced pianissimos and sensitive command of dynamics and colour. Her performance of Vavilov's Ave Maria (often attributed to Giulio Caccini), from her "Debut" album 1995 started spreading worldwide interest in the piece.

