Inese Galante (born 12 March 1954) is a Latvian soprano opera singer. Galante is known for a great beauty of tone, nuanced pianissimos and sensitive command of dynamics and colour. Her performance of Vavilov's Ave Maria (often attributed to Giulio Caccini), from her "Debut" album 1995 started spreading worldwide interest in the piece.
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
"Caro nome" Gilda's aria from Act I, scene ii of Rigoletto
Conductor
Last played on
Ave Maria
Inese Galante
Ave Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Lascia ch'io pianga
Inese Galante
Lascia ch'io pianga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lascia ch'io pianga
Last played on
Io Son L'umile Ancella
Inese Galante
Io Son L'umile Ancella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Mio Babbino Caro
Inese Galante
O Mio Babbino Caro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz Song (Romeo and Juliet)
Inese Galante
Waltz Song (Romeo and Juliet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
