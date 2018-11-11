Jessie HillBorn 9 December 1932. Died 17 September 1996
Jessie Hill
1932-12-09
Jessie Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessie Hill (December 9, 1932 – September 17, 1996) was an American R&B and Louisiana blues singer and songwriter, best remembered for the classic song "Ooh Poo Pah Doo".
Jessie Hill Tracks
Ooh Poo Pah Doo (Part 1)
Whip It On Me
OOH POO PAH DOO..PART 1
Ooh Poo Pah Doo
