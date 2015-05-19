Herman van VeenBorn 14 March 1945
Herman van Veen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4826092-a96d-4505-93ee-605137105ae4
Herman van Veen Biography (Wikipedia)
Hermannus "Herman" Jantinus van Veen (born 14 March 1945) is a Dutch stage performer, actor, author, singer/songwriter and musician. In addition to performing internationally, he is famous as the creator of Alfred J. Kwak. The original one-man theatre show was adapted as a Dutch German Japanese cartoon, which was broadcast internationally. In addition to creating the show's story, Herman van Veen also wrote, as well as composed and performed, most of the show's music.
He also performed the voice-overs for the characters Johan Sebastian Kwak, Krabnagel de Kater and Professor Paljas (Professor Buffon) in the Dutch and German versions of Alfred J. Kwak.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herman van Veen Tracks
Sort by
Opzij Opzij Opzij
Herman van Veen
Opzij Opzij Opzij
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opzij Opzij Opzij
Last played on
Herman van Veen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist