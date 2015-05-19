Hermannus "Herman" Jantinus van Veen (born 14 March 1945) is a Dutch stage performer, actor, author, singer/songwriter and musician. In addition to performing internationally, he is famous as the creator of Alfred J. Kwak. The original one-man theatre show was adapted as a Dutch German Japanese cartoon, which was broadcast internationally. In addition to creating the show's story, Herman van Veen also wrote, as well as composed and performed, most of the show's music.

He also performed the voice-overs for the characters Johan Sebastian Kwak, Krabnagel de Kater and Professor Paljas (Professor Buffon) in the Dutch and German versions of Alfred J. Kwak.