Psychic Ills
2003
Psychic Ills Biography (Wikipedia)
Psychic Ills are an American experimental rock/psychedelic rock band from New York City, consisting of Tres Warren (vocals/guitar) and Elizabeth Hart (vocals/bass). They formed in 2003, and have released five albums, one compilation, four EPs and a number of singles. For the period 2005 to 2010, the band were signed to The Social Registry. Since then their albums have been released by Sacred Bones Records.
Witchcraft Breaker
Psychic Ills
Witchcraft Breaker
Witchcraft Breaker
I Don't Mind
Psychic Ills
I Don't Mind
I Don't Mind
MIxed Up Mind
Psychic Ills
MIxed Up Mind
MIxed Up Mind
Ra Wah Wah
Psychic Ills
Ra Wah Wah
Ra Wah Wah
One More Time
Psychic Ills
One More Time
One More Time
Come Around
Psychic Ills
Come Around
Come Around
Ring Finger
Psychic Ills
Ring Finger
Ring Finger
Meta
Psychic Ills
Meta
Meta
