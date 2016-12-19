Carl EngelMusicologist. Born 21 July 1883. Died 6 May 1944
Carl Engel
1883-07-21
Carl Engel Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Engel (July 21, 1883 – May 6, 1944) was a French-born American pianist, musicologist and publisher from Paris. He was also a writer on music for The Musical Quarterly, and chief of the Music Division of the Library of Congress.
Seashell (feat. Carl Engel & Tom Poster)
Elena Urioste
