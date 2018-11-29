Funker VogtFormed 1995
Funker Vogt
1995
Funker Vogt Biography (Wikipedia)
Funker Vogt is a German electronic music project with an aggressive style, formed by vocalist Jens Kästel and programmer Gerrit Thomas in 1995. Other members of the band are keyboardist/manager Bjorn Bottcher, live guitarist Frank Schweigert and lyricist Kai Schmidt. The name of the band translates from German to English as "Radio Operator Vogt", this being the surname of a friend of the band who was a military radio operator. The military concept of a radio operator provides a contrast with the musical roles of a DJ or a vocalist using a microphone.
Funker Vogt Tracks
History (Timeless Decay Mix By Icon of Coil)
Red Queen (Remixed By The Cheshire Cat)
