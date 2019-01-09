Tamás Batiashvili
Tamás Batiashvili
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d477f43f-a986-4672-b40a-0a788f3e3886
Tamás Batiashvili Tracks
Sort by
Lyrical Waltz (Dances of the Dolls)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lyrical Waltz (Dances of the Dolls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lyrical Waltz (Dances of the Dolls)
Last played on
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Lyrical Waltz orch Batiashvili (Dance of the Dolls)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tamás Batiashvili
Back to artist